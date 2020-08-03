Huntington National Bank Trims Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Raymond James by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

In other Raymond James news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,865.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $69.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.62. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

