Huntington National Bank Sells 735 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Cigna by 10.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $3,506,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $6,381,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $305,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,802 shares of company stock worth $48,470,825. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $172.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.90. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.