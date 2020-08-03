Huntington National Bank Sells 4,537 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 22.6% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

ADM stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.