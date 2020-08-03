Huntington National Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Wendys were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wendys by 120.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 38.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wendys by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Wendys by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendys alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.