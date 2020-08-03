Huntington National Bank Sells 2,164 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in International Paper by 19,224.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,036,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,392,000 after buying an additional 2,025,832 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Paper by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,944,000 after buying an additional 574,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of IP opened at $34.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

