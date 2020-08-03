Huntington National Bank Sells 1,478 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 217.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $36,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

