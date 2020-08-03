Huntington National Bank Purchases 722 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Cintas by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $301.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.46. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $311.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.