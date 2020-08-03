Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $115.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

