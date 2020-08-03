Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $992,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 126.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,139 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 9.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $285,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,875 shares of company stock worth $9,146,690. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN opened at $69.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.