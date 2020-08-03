Huntington National Bank Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $5,238,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

