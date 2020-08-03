Huntington National Bank Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $1,662.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,663.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,633.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,718.61.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

