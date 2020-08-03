Huntington National Bank Has $621,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,968,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $193.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $203.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average is $166.33.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

