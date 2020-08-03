Huntington National Bank Has $1.01 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.32 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

