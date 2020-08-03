Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Progressive by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,239,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Progressive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,501 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $90.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $90.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.80.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

