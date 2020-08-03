Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 330,307 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 958,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,302,000 after purchasing an additional 246,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

