Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $69.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

