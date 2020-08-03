Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,826 shares of company stock worth $6,594,303. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.