Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 361,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 32.8% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 475,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,730,000 after purchasing an additional 117,297 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 60.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $197.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.46.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

