Huntington National Bank Acquires 7,091 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1,199.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FMC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in FMC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in FMC by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FMC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC opened at $106.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

