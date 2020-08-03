Hudson Global (HSON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $9.31 on Monday. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

