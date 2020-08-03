Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Raised to $145.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBB. TheStreet upgraded Hubbell from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.33.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. Hubbell has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.