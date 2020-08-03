Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Shares of HZNP opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $63.72.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $96,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,627 shares of company stock valued at $17,399,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

