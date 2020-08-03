Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,858.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura C. Kendall acquired 6,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,274.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $151,260. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Hometrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTBI. BidaskClub cut Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.