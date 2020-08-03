Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Hologic stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,932 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,250 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 141.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 102.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,401,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,183,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

