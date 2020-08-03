Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $131.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.40.

HRC stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

