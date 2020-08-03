Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.17.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,697,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,599,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,053,000 after purchasing an additional 939,808 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,216,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,908,000 after purchasing an additional 758,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 441,167 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

