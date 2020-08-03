Head to Head Review: Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) vs. Helmerich & Payne (OTCMKTS:HP)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Valaris and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -117.37% -12.45% -6.65% Helmerich & Payne -17.81% 0.61% 0.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Helmerich & Payne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Helmerich & Payne 2 9 10 0 2.38

Helmerich & Payne has a consensus target price of $27.11, suggesting a potential upside of 52.02%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Valaris.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Helmerich & Payne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $980.64 million 0.04 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.11 Helmerich & Payne $2.80 billion 0.68 -$33.66 million $1.75 10.19

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than Valaris. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helmerich & Payne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Valaris on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

