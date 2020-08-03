Head-To-Head Contrast: WNS (NYSE:WNS) versus Priority Technology (NYSE:PRTH)

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get WNS alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WNS and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 9 0 2.90 Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

WNS currently has a consensus target price of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.97%. Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than WNS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WNS and Priority Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $928.30 million 3.43 $116.77 million $2.54 25.18 Priority Technology $371.85 million 0.40 -$33.59 million ($0.50) -4.40

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.27% 20.44% 11.95% Priority Technology -8.00% N/A -7.24%

Summary

WNS beats Priority Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides shared services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, as well as manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance. It also provides CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions that automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate payment of vendor payments. In addition, the company offers curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.