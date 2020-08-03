Head-To-Head Analysis: Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Avrobio alerts:

82.3% of Avrobio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Avrobio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Avrobio has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avrobio and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avrobio N/A -44.12% -41.47% Cellectis -93.27% -17.60% -13.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avrobio and Cellectis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avrobio N/A N/A -$72.96 million ($2.66) -6.37 Cellectis $22.99 million 29.00 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -6.51

Avrobio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avrobio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avrobio and Cellectis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avrobio 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cellectis 1 1 5 0 2.57

Avrobio presently has a consensus target price of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 95.87%. Cellectis has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.01%. Given Cellectis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Avrobio.

Summary

Cellectis beats Avrobio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. It is also developing UCARTCLL1 to treat AML; ALLO-819 for treating AML; UCARTCS1 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM); and ALLO-715 to treat MM. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cornell University; Dana Farber Cancer Institute; and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.