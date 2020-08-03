Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €65.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KGX. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.50 ($67.98).

KGX opened at €65.20 ($73.26) on Friday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($91.93). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.82.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

