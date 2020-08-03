Harworth Group’s (HWG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price target on Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

LON:HWG opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.26) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.37. Harworth Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.23 ($1.97). The firm has a market cap of $330.32 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE acquired 95,000 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £99,750 ($122,754.12). Also, insider Chris Birch sold 14,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16), for a total value of £13,538.82 ($16,661.11).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

