Harworth Group (LON:HWG) PT Raised to GBX 130 at Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

LON HWG opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.32 million and a PE ratio of 12.97. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.23 ($1.97). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.37.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Chris Birch sold 14,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16), for a total value of £13,538.82 ($16,661.11). Also, insider Alastair Lyons CBE acquired 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £99,750 ($122,754.12).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

