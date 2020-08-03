Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Upgraded at Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRNTY. HSBC cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KRNTY stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.20. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $38.97.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.