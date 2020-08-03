GWM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 367,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 226,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL opened at $70.76 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18.

