GWM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $325.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

