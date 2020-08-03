GWM Advisors LLC Sells 7,120 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 22,397 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.59 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34.

