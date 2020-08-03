GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,094 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,569,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,682,000 after acquiring an additional 266,399 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,585,000 after acquiring an additional 367,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,325,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

