GWM Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,249,000 after purchasing an additional 209,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,388 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after acquiring an additional 117,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.16.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $166.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $187.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.30.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $79,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 26,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $4,377,708.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,655,117.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,041 shares of company stock valued at $115,323,993 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

