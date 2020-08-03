GWM Advisors LLC Has $979,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,572,000 after buying an additional 103,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,306,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after buying an additional 612,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,148,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,225,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,897,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,024,000 after buying an additional 300,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.47.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.