GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,528,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after buying an additional 1,069,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stryker by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $436,199,000 after buying an additional 427,056 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,668,000 after buying an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $193.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.31. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

