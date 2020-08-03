GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

DVA stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

