Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $78.56 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $2.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.42.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.