Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GLJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on Grenke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grenke presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.33 ($79.03).

GLJ stock opened at €64.00 ($71.91) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.82. Grenke has a 1 year low of €40.50 ($45.51) and a 1 year high of €104.40 ($117.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.80, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €73.39.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

