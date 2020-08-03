Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRVY. TheStreet upgraded Gravity from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Gravity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Get Gravity alerts:

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of -0.57. Gravity has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $66.41.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gravity by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gravity in the second quarter valued at $301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the second quarter valued at $752,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gravity by 17.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 43.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.