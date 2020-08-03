Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.29 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTE. Scotiabank cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mackie lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

