Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.29 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.69.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Story: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.