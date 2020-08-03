Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBSTF opened at $3.62 on Friday.
About Komatsu
