Goldman Sachs Group Lowers JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

JFEEF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JFE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFEEF opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. JFE has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

JFE Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials.

