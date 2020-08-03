Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €3.74 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.74 ($4.20) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBVA. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.82) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($3.82) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.50 ($2.81) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.70 ($4.16) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.52 ($3.95).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

