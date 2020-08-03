Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.75.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at C$5.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.56 and a 52 week high of C$6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.58 million and a PE ratio of -9.79.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$90.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

