Gocompare.Com Group’s (GOCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 115 ($1.42).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gocompare.Com Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 116 ($1.43).

Shares of GOCO stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.26) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.95 million and a P/E ratio of 34.00. Gocompare.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.32).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Matthew Crummack sold 17,370 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98), for a total value of £13,896 ($17,100.66).

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

